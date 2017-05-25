ESPN’s Wilbon on Kaepernick: ‘This Is a Blackball — There’s No Question About It’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike and Mike,” ESPN personality Michael Wilbon weighed in on Colin Kaepernick’s status as a free agent with NFL teams beginning the offseason’s organized team activities.

Wilbon accused NFL owners of blackballing Kaepernick over his national anthem protest, reasoning that other quarterbacks being signed to backup duties have inferior résumés in comparison.

“[T]his is a blackball. There’s no question about it. And I’m not going to entertain people who say, ‘Well, do you have any proof?’ Yeah, I’ve got my eyes and ears. And you’ve got people being signed who have no résumé that matches or comes close to his,” Wilbon stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent