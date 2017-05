SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at a press conference House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vowed to pass a $15 minimum wage within 100 hours if Democrats retake the House of Representatives

Pelosi said, “I’ll tell you one thing for sure: we win the election and in the first 100 hours we will pass a $15 minimum wage.”

