Watch: Wisconsin Woman Jumps on Hood of Car to Stop Carjacking Attempt

A Wisconsin woman shared the incredible video of an attempted carjacking that she thwarted earlier this week.

Melissa Smith went to put gas in her SUV Tuesday afternoon when the suspects pulled up in apparently a stolen vehicle.

One suspect got out of the car and entered the SUV to drive off with it.

Smith quickly jumped on her hood and latched onto the windshield wipers.

“I had this ‘this is not happening to me reaction’ and ran around, jumped around on my car, grabbed my windshield wipers, and didn’t let go,” Smith told Fox 6 Now.

She added, “They laughed at me. The kid in my car laughed at me while I was on my car and tried moving and throwing me off, and I screamed bloody murder, and I didn’t get off.”

The person in the SUV tried to shake Smith loose, but jumped out when she stayed on. The car continued rolling into the street as the suspects drove off.

According to Smith, the suspects left with her purse, iPhone and wallet.

