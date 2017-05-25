Zuckerberg Calls for Government to Give Everybody ‘Universal Basic Income’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday during his commencement speech at Harvard, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called for a “new social contract” with a “universal basic income.”

Zuckerberg said, “Every generation expands its definition of equality. Previous generations fought for the vote and civil rights, they had the New Deal and the Great Society. And now it’s time for our generation to define a new social contract. We should have a society that measures progress not by economic metrics like GDP but by how many of us have a role we find meaningful.”

“We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure everyone has a cushion to try new ideas,” he continued. “We’re all going to change jobs and roles many times so we all need affordable childcare and healthcare that’s not tied to one employer.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN