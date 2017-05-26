Jason Whitlock on ESPN’s Struggles: Their ‘Culture’ Is if You’re Conservative or Moderate, You’re Afraid to Express Opinions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock weighed in on his former employer ESPN’s declining viewership over recent years.

Whitlock acknowledged that many people have been cord cutting over the years, but said some of the “animosity” towards ESPN is “their lurch to the left and injecting progressive victimology into the sports conversation,” which he noted is not a mentality taught in sports.

Carlson then asked how the company’s employees feel about ESPN’s move to the left. According to Whitlock, conservative and moderate employees are “afraid” to express their traditional values.

“I think a lot of them are just now starting to figure out the ramifications of this, and I think there’s been some complaints from some of their employees like, ‘Hey, look, we’re afraid to express that we have traditional sports culture, traditional values,” Whitlock responded.

He continued, “Their ombudsman has written about a culture within ESPN where if you’re slightly conservative or moderate, you’re afraid to express an opinion inside there. It’s a real problem at ESPN and within all of major corporations and everything has gone PC. Everything. Everybody’s afraid, ‘Oh, my God, we can’t upset anybody.’ You’re silencing people — it’s a very dangerous thing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent