AP’s Werner: Lawmakers, Including Dems Say They ‘Don’t Hear About Russia’ at Town Halls

Werner stated, “I’ve heard from several lawmakers of both parties…that they do not hear about this issue in town halls, from their voters, when they go home. They don’t hear about Russia. They hear about healthcare. They hear about jobs. So, they aren’t getting pressure from constituents, even Democrats, on this issue.”

After the discussion turned to obstruction of justice charges that are being leveled against the Trump administration, Werner said Republicans are “privately concerned about what’s going on, clearly. I mean, you know, on many levels. You know, we have a president that’s at 40 percent approval ratings, sometimes less in some polls. Where does that come from? It’s partly because of the Russia stuff. It plays — you know, it manifests in various different ways.”

