Judge Jeanine: ‘There’s a Leaker in the White House’ Who ‘Must Be Taken Out’

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro warned that if President Donald Trump does not find the “traitor” who is leaking information from the White House, then the country may be in “big trouble.”

“[T]he president in coming home still has one huge problem and it’s not Russia, it’s not the Democrats, it’s not any of its haters,” Pirro said. “And if he doesn’t fix this problem, we are in big trouble. What is it? The leaks. Yes, leaks. There is a leaker in the White House. There is a traitor inside the people’s house — a traitor who must be taken out. That person is an enemy of the United States. That person [is] doing enormous damage not just for the president, who is certainly capable of taking care of himself, but instead to our nation.”

“This leaker needs to be found immediately, no holds barred,” she added.

