MSNBC’s Nance: Trump Has ‘Always Promised Autocracy,’ He’s ‘Closest Thing We’ve Ever Had to King George III’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance argued that President Donald Trump “never promised democracy” in the election, and instead “always promised autocracy.”

“Vladimir Putin views Donald Trump as an ally because he intends to establish a series of global autocracies and link the world through autocracy, not through the old communism that he was brought up with,” Nance said to host Joy Reid.

He added, “Donald Trump never promised democracy in this election. If you go back, he’s always promised autocracy. In fact, you could argue that … Donald Trump is the closest thing we’ve ever had to King George III and they’re very, very much alike.”

