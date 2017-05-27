MSNBC’s Nance: We Have to Assume Russia ‘Penetrated’ the White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance reacted on “AM Joy” to the report that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a focus of the investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 election.

Although Nance admitted that it is not known if the Russians “penetrated” the White House, he said we have to assume they have.

“We should be taking this seriously,” Nance told host Joy Reid. “It sounds amusing when we’re talking on the panel, but I feel that we’re standing to danger right now with this situation. Everyone needs clearances pulled in that office right now. We do not know if the Russians have penetrated the oval office and we have to assume that they have because right now the Russians could have flooded the zone from December 1st until now, trying to pick up on all of the other people in the office who may have worked with Jared Kushner who may be amenable to recruitment.”

