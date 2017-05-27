O’Reilly on Reports of Strife in the WH: ‘Fake’ News, ‘Crisis Is Being Manufactured’

Thursday on his “No Spin News” podcast, Bill O’Reilly weighed in on CNN reporting that there was a crisis within the members of the White House.

According to O’Reilly, the supposed crisis is “fake” and is being “manufactured” by mainstream media to hurt President Donald Trump’s ability to govern.

Partial transcript as follows:

So in the midst of this big story, terror story, in England and the president speaking to the Pope and then going to NATO in Belgium, what do I see on CNN? White House in crisis. This is what they’re doing. This is what their lead was last night.

I mean, I’m saying to myself, am I not living in the real world anymore? White House in crisis. What crisis? What crisis?

There is an investigation going on on whether Russians were able to compromise people like General Michael Flynn, and Paul Manafort, who worked for Trump briefly in his campaign. Were they able, the Russians, to compromise those people in some way? That’s the investigation. OK, that’s where we are right now. That’s a White House in crisis?

See this is all fake. It is fake. The crisis is being manufactured. Now that being said, it could down the road lead to something more. It’s possible. I want to know. Mueller is investigating now, the FBI is investigating, and two congressional committees are investigating. That’s four. So I assume we’re going to get to the bottom of it. But in the meantime, the anti-Trump media is going to gin it up every single crisis, crisis, crisis. And what does that do? It hurts the president’s ability to govern because he’s always on the defensive.