Booker: ‘I’m Not Going to Rush to Impeachment’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) commented on Hillary Clinton saying in her commencement speech at Wellesley College that President Donald Trump’s presidency would end in impeachment for obstruction of justice.

Booker praised Clinton’s speech, but said he is not pushing for Trump’s impeachment just yet.

“I just wanted to tell you, I’m not going to rush to impeachment,” Booker stated. “I think we need to deal with this in a very sobered way. This can’t be a relitigation of an election that is now past. This has to be about an objective assessment about the facts that are going on right now.”

