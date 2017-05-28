DHS Chief Kelly: Any Channel of Communication With a Country Like Russia Is a ‘Good Thing’

Sec. Kelly calls back-channels "normal...and acceptable": "It's not a bad thing to have multiple communications lines to any government." pic.twitter.com/Gr5bWn5U8a

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said of reports that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attempted to set up a back channel with Russia that it was “not a bad thing” to have multiple communications lines to any government.

Kelly said, “It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable. And the way that you can communicate with people in particular organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us is a good thing. It comes back to, whatever the communication is, comes back into the government and is shared across the government.”

He added, “It’s not a bad thing to have multiple communications lines to any government.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN