James Clapper: ‘Warning Light’ Was on Regarding Russia Collusion, But No ‘Smoking Gun’ Evidence

While James Clapper said his “dashboard warning light was clearly on” in regards to evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, the former Director of National Intelligence repeated Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is yet to see any “smoking gun” evidence.

“[F]rom a theoretical standpoint, I will tell you that my dashboard warning light was clearly on, and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community, very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians,” Clapper told host Chuck Todd. “If you put that in context with everything else we knew the Russians were doing to interfere with the election, and just the historical practices of the Russians, who typically are almost genetically driven to coopt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique, so we were concerned.”

He later added, “I have to say, at the time I left, I did not see any smoking gun certitude evidence of collusion. But it certainly was appropriate given all the sign, certainly appropriate and necessary for the FBI to investigate.”

