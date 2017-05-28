Skip to content

Mattis: Nothing Keeps Me Awake at Night, I Keep Other People Awake at Night

by Pam Key28 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Secretary of Defense James Mattis was asked what keeps him up at night.

Mattis replied, “Nothing, I keep other people awake at night.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.