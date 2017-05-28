Mattis: Nothing Keeps Me Awake at Night, I Keep Other People Awake at Night

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Secretary of Defense James Mattis was asked what keeps him up at night.
Mattis replied, “Nothing, I keep other people awake at night.”
