Mattis: Trump ‘Wide Open’ on Paris Climate Accord

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Defense Secretary James Mattis said President Donald Trump is “wide open” on whether or not the United States should remain in the Paris climate accord.

Mattis said, “We’ve obviously got a discussion going on about our policy in this regard. I was sitting in on some of the discussions in Brussels, by the way, where climate change came up, and the president was open. He was curious about why others were in the position they were in – his counterparts in other nations – and I’m quite certain the president is wide open on this issue as he takes in the pros and cons of that accord.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN