FS1’s Sharpe on Tiger Woods DUI: ‘Don’t Know if We’ve Ever Had a Greater Athlete Fall So, So Far From Glory’

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe reacted Monday to golfer Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest in the early hours of Memorial Day, saying he is “sad” and “disappointed” in the former top golfer.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a greater athlete fall so, so far from glory as we’ve seen this young man fall,” Sharpe stated.

“In looking at the mugshot, it’s just so disappointing,” he added. “If somebody would have told me this, because I didn’t think he could get any lower than what he had already gone, the depths of which he had fallen to, I didn’t think it was possible for him to go lower, but for him to put himself in that situation is sad, it’s disappointing.”

