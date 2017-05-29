Joan Walsh: Angela Merkel Is Leader of the Free World – Trump ‘Has Abdicated’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” MSNBC political analyst and National Affairs Correspondent for the Nation Joan Walsh argued that while President Trump “defeated the first woman president,” “he’s now made a woman a leader of the free world. Because, it’s Angela Merkel, right now. He has abdicated.”

Walsh said, “I’m having a hard time just giving him the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t mean to be saying these things that he was saying. I think he meant a lot of them. I don’t know that he knows what the ramifications are going to be. I have to end by saying, he defeated the first woman president, but he’s now made a woman a leader of the free world. Because, it’s Angela Merkel, right now. He has abdicated.”

