Rep Green: After ‘Reviewing Evidence’ I Felt ‘Compelled’ to Call For Trump’s Impeachment

Monday on MSNBC, while discussing his call on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for President Donald Trump to be impeached, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) declared he did so because he “felt compelled” after reviewing evidence.

Green said, “This is not something that I wanted to do, sir, it’s something that I felt compelled to do after reviewing evidence. We live in a country where we believe no police officer, no congressman, no senator and no president is above the law. When the President decided that he would fire the FBI director who was investigating his campaign, which means that he was investigating him, the president, when he decided to fire him and he acknowledged that he was doing it for this reason, when you couple that with the fact that he said that the Russian thing was a made-up story and he said it is a witch-hunt, and then he went on to tweet something that may be considered an intimidating statement with reference to a recording that he might have, when you combine these things you have obstruction of justice. Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States of America recognizes obstruction of justice as an impeachable offense.”

