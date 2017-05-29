Watch: Minor Leaguer Throws Baseball at Opponent During Bench Clearing Brawl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Things got ugly at Sunday night’s Class A minor league game between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Dayton Dragons.

Dragons right fielder Jose Siri took exception to Whitecaps shortstop Daniel Pinero stepping on his leg after Siri stole second in the sixth inning.

Siri got up and pushed Pinero, which cleared the benches.

During the scrum, a Whitecaps player ran in and threw a ball into the crowd of players.

MLive identified the ball-thrower as relief pitcher Eduardo Jimenez.

Jimenez was not ejected, but will likely face a fine.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent