Watch: Nats’ Bryce Harper Throws Helmet, Punches in Memorial Day Brawl

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper went after San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland after being hit Monday by a 98 mph fastball in the eighth inning.

Strickland plunked Harper in the hip and the outfielder pointed at him with his bat, ran to the mound, threw his helmet at the Giants pitcher, missing him badly, and the two exchanged punches as both benches cleared.

Teammates restrained the two players, who were ejected from the game.

Harper and Strickland do have a bit of a history with each other. In the 2014 National League Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland. After the second homer, Harper glared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

