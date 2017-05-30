Chelsea Clinton: ‘We All Have a Responsibility to Not Stay Silent Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” former first daughter Chelsea Clinton explained her new outspokenness, particularly on social media in the months after her mother Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump for the White House.

Clinton, who was promoting her book “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World,” told co-host Savannah Guthrie she found a voice during the campaign and thought it was necessary “not to stay silent now” given the political climate.

“Well, last year when I was campaigning for my mom — I think really up until my due date with Aidan and then being on the stage at the convention so proud to support her there just a few weeks after he was born — I did so many events for my mom,” Clinton said. “And I had a chance to share my thoughts publicly in those forums. I did lots of interviews. And now I continue to share my views after the inauguration.”

“I don’t think what I say today is any different than what I would say had I been asked similar questions or similar issues kind of on the stage,” she continued. “But certainly, I think we all have a responsibility to not stay silent now. I think we all have to speak up and use whatever platforms we have now and certainly, social media is part of that.”

