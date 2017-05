SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing the climate change with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump doesn’t care about his grandchildren.

Behar said, “President Trump has grandchildren also. It amazes me that he is not concerned about his grandchildren. What does that say about him?”

