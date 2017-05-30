Krauthammer: Griffin’s Trump Photo ‘A D-List Comedian Trying to Get Attention’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report with Bret Baier,” columnist and Fox News Contributor Charles Krauthammer characterized comedian Kathy Griffin’s photo depicting her holding the severed head of President Trump as “political pornography from a D-list comedian trying to get attention, and she has succeeded.”

Krauthammer added that he would leave the decision to let Griffin stay as one of the hosts of CNN’s New Year’s coverage up to “the mavens at CNN.” He also stated that he could assure that he wouldn’t watch CNN on New Year’s either way.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett