Pelosi: ‘It’s Hard’ to Say ‘President Trump,’ He Has No Respect For the Job

Tuesday at a discussion hosted by the Commonwealth Club, Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that it was “hard” for her to say the words “President Trump.”

When Pelosi referenced “the new president of the United States,” the moderator said, “I noticed you don’t say President Trump.”

Pelosi replied, “It’s hard.”

She then acknowledged, “I’m the highest-ranking woman politically in our country to be Speaker of the House. President, Vice President, Speaker of the House — it’s the third highest position. And leader is a very significant position. One of the things that I was looking forward to [on] election day was when finally there would be a woman who would be the highest ranking woman practically in the world as president of the United States. So it was a blow, I mean, for the country. And so it’s hard because I don’t know, from what I’ve seen, I don’t know how much respect he has for the job.”

