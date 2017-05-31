Andrea Mitchell: Clinton Is ‘Drawing a Conspiracy Theory’ By Accusing Americans of Coordinating With Russian Hackers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and the host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” stated that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s accusation that Americans directed and colluded with Russia to “weaponize information” against her is “basically pointing to the Trump campaign,” a charge where Clinton “doesn’t have the evidence,” and is “drawing a conspiracy theory.”

Mitchell said, “Well, she, first of all, really drilled down on the fake news, the role of Infowars, and said that it was very clear to her that there were Americans directing and colluding, conspiring really with the Russian hackers, with Guccifer, with the others who were involved in the hacking, in the dropping of WikiLeaks only an hour after the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape was disclosed, and saying that they were doing so with such political sophistication. She’s basically pointing to the Trump campaign, saying that the dots are now being connected in the investigation.”

Mitchell continued, “She mentioned Jared Kushner. She mentioned Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, in the context of the fact that the Mercers, the big fundraisers who contribute to the campaign and had — and owned Cambridge Analytics had said to Trump, bring on Bannon from Breitbart. Bring on Kellyanne Conway, who are already on their payroll, as part of a deal, and that they connected with the data bank and the RNC. So, she is drawing a conspiracy theory. She doesn’t have the evidence, but she is obviously hoping that this is what –that Robert Mueller and what the Congressional committee’s going to do.”

Later in the interview, Mitchell said that the data probably supports Clinton’s claim that there was a gender-based double standard in how Clinton’s passion was received as compared to the reception that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Donald Trump received for their passion.

Mitchell added that Clinton did have “plenty of” polling data to back up her claim that James Comey’s letter “to show that she was going up, and then she flatlined and started heading down.”

