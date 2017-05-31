Boehner: I Did Not Say Trump Is a ‘Disaster’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday in Colorado Springs, CO at the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers Employee Leadership Forum, former Speaker of the House John Boehner said last week’s media reports that he said Donald Trump’s presidency so far has been “a complete disaster” were not accurate.

Boehner said, “Let me address this because some people have gotten carried away in their interpretation of what I said. Listen, Donald Trump is my friend. He was my supporter. I play golf with him and frankly, I like the president. I voted for him. I want him and frankly, I want the country to succeed. But I’ve seen some people write — I think they’ve gotten a little carried away in their interpretation of what I said.”

“I did not say that the president’s policies were a disaster,” he continued. “I did not say that the president’s agenda was a disaster. What I was referring to was the execution of the president’s agenda and the president’s policies. And frankly, I think there have been a number of missteps, unforced errors that the president has made and I think the White House would agree that they’ve had their share of mistakes as the president learns to be the president.”

(h/t Politico)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN