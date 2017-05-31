Franken: I’ll Still Appear With Griffin, Picture Was ‘Horrible Mistake’ – Apology Was ‘The Right Thing’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Al Franken (D-MN) stated that he would still appear with comedian Kathy Griffin, and denounced the picture depicting her holding up President Trump’s severed head as something that “had no business” being in the public discourse and a “horrible mistake.”

Franken said that Griffin deserved to be denounced for the picture, and that he thought she went too far. He added, “Kathy is a friend, and she’s a terrific comedian, but what — this had no business being in our public discourse. And I talked to her. She apologized, a real fulsome apology. She’s actually begged for forgiveness, and I believe in forgiveness.”

Franken further stated, “I think she did the right thing. I think asking for forgiveness and acknowledging that this — this was a horrible mistake.”

Interviewer Alisyn Camerota then asked Franken, “And you’re still going to appear with her?” He responded, “Yes.”

(h/t GOP War Room)

