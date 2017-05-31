Hillary Clinton: My Email Scandal Is the ‘Biggest Nothing-Burger Ever’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA at the annual Code Conference, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said the media coverage of the investigation into her handling of classified emails turned into “the biggest ‘nothing-burger ever.”

Clinton said a factor in her losing the election to Donald Trump was that the media treated the email story like “Pearl Harbor.”

She said, “The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over — because I had no control over the Russians, too bad about that — was the way of the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when. This was the biggest ‘nothing-burger’ ever.”

