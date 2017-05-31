Hillary: Russian Hacking Had To Be ‘Guided by Americans,’ Might Have Been Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA at the annual Code Conference, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said the barrage of “fake news” and hacked emails released during the 2016 presidential campaign had to have been from the Russians and “guided by Americans.”

Clinton said, “I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, and colluding with?”

Clinton continued, “The Russians in my opinion — and based on intelligence and counterintelligence people I have talked to — could not have known best how to weaponize that information unless they had been guided…Guided by Americans.”

When asked if she believed the campaign of President Donald Trump could have been involved she said, “Yes, I am leaning Trump. I think it’s pretty hard not to.”

