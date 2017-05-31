Keith Olbermann Calls for ‘Immediate Arrest of Jared Kushner’

Arrest. Kushner. Now. - No matter what was the true purpose of his bid to use Russian Spy Communications pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw

Wednesday on his GQ Magazine web show, liberal commentator Keith Olbermann called for the “immediate arrest” of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Referencing a Washington Post report on alleged communications between Kushner and Russians, Olbermann said, “I call for the immediate arrest of Jared Kushner. If he should not be suspected of money laundering, racketeering, and influence peddling, then he should be suspected of obstruction of justice and espionage and possibly worse. There is no other option that can be reasonably entertained.”

