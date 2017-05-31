Lewandowski to Republicans: Get on Trump Train or Lose Next Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Republicans could either “get on board” with Trump’s agenda or “lose your next election.”

Lewandowski said, “President Trump was elected to change the country. And you can get on board that train or you can lose your next election, because – I can promise you this – the Democrats have a different agenda.”

Watch:

He added, “It’s my recommendation to those Republicans in Congress to get on board, get the final conclusion done on the repeal and replace of ObamaCare, get the massive tax cut – the largest tax cut in the history of our country – get that done, get the infrastructure done, get the wall built. If you do those things, you will get reelected. If you don’t do those things, it’s because you have failed the American people.”

(h/t RCP)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN