‘Morning Joe’: ‘We’re Not Talking About’ Griffin Story, We Will Talk About ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” declined to discuss comedian Kathy Griffin taking and apologizing for a photo depicting her holding up President Trump’s severed head on the grounds that it is “too gross. It’s just not worth doing.” The show then teased discussion of President Trump’s “covfefe” tweet.

During a discussion on Americans going out to lunch less often, the Griffin news came up. Co-host Brzezinski remarked, “We’re not talking about it.” She added, “I’m sorry, it’s too gross. It’s just not worth doing.”

Brzezinski then teased the show’s next hour by previewing discussion of Trump’s “covfefe” tweet.

