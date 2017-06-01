CA Gov Brown on Trump’s Paris Accord Withdrawal: ‘Crazy,’ ‘People Will Die’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN International, Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change by calling it a “crazy decision.”

Brown said, “Well immediate reaction is this is a crazy decision. It is against the facts. It is against science. It is against reality itself. We know we have to decarbonize our future. If we don’t, it is a horror. People will die. Habitat will be destroyed. Seas will rise. Insects will spread in areas they never have before. This is not a game. It is not politics to talk to your base. It is humanity and whether it makes it through the 21st century. California will stay the course.”

