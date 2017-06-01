CNN’s King Mocks Hillary: ‘The Russians Cloaked Wisconsin’ So She Could Not Campaign There

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” during a panel discussion on Hillary Clinton’s reasons for losing the presidential election to Donald Trump, host John King mocked Clinton.

The Daily Beast’s Jackie Kucinich said, “There is trying to have it both ways—saying ‘I was flawed, it was my fault, but it was also all these other entities’ fault.’ It kind of dilutes any sort of the-buck-stops-here statement that she has. And frankly, it seems like she’s burning bridges in her own party.”

The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian added, “It’s an issue of tone as well. She kind of took the ‘Oh, well, I had problems, but the big problems were in the party.’ If she did it the the opposite way—to say there are problems in the party and we should think about fixing them and itemize them, which you can do.”

King added, “You don’t understand. The Russians cloaked Wisconsin so she couldn’t find it on a map to get there and campaign there.”

