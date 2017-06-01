CNN’s Zakaria: This Is the Day ‘That the United States Resigned as the Leader of the Free World’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN, network host Fareed Zakaria said President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change would be known as “the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world.”

Zakaria said, “This will be the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world. It’s nothing short of that. The irresponsibility of this act is breathtaking because the Paris Climate Accords are actually extraordinarily flexible. They do not dilute American sovereignty. They allow counties to make their own plans. That’s why countries that jealously guarded their sovereignty like China, like India, like Russia have signed on. There are 194 other countries that have signed on to this, including the countries that Donald Trump keeps saying always beat us in these agreements. They are all in.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN