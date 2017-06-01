FS1’s Sharpe: ‘The Hardest Job in America Is Being Black’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday, Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe shared his reaction Thursday to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ Los Angeles home reportedly being vandalized with a racial slur.

According to Sharpe, being black is the hardest job in America.

“I’ve said numerous times the hardest job in America isn’t being a professional athlete,” he said. “It’s not being a bull fighter or a matador or having some job that puts your life at risk. The hardest job in America is being black because it’s the one thing you can’t outrun. Skip, I was born dirt poor but I rose through the rank because God gave me a talent, I cultivated and I rose up through the ranks. But even as I became more famous and more financially secure, guess what I still was? Black.”

Sharpe went on to say later that Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest incidents like the vandalism at James’ home.

