New York Mets Fire ‘Mr. Met’ Who Flipped Bird at Fan

Mr. Met has seen enough 😲 (via @adelucia35 ) pic.twitter.com/IVdWKuhctF

Wednesday, New York Mets mascot Mr. Met was caught on video giving a fan the finger.

The Mets gave a statement late Wednesday, apologizing for the incident.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” said the Mets in an email. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

Per AP, the Mets have now fired the person behind the mascot uniform.

A Mets official told The Associated Press that multiple people don the Mr. Met costume throughout the season, but the one involved in the bird-flipping Wednesday has been relieved of his Mr. Met duties.

