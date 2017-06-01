Scarborough: Trump Poops His Pants, Calls It ‘Modern Art’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump’s covfefe tweet was “like somebody pooping their pants” and then saying, “I’m going to sit down in my pants, and it will then be modern art.”

Scarborough also went after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer comments about the tweet saying, “Trump has people doing that rhetorically in their pants every day.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski started the comparisons by saying, “It’s like kids mess in their pants and then say, ‘I meant to do that.”

Scarborough agreed, “Yes, it would be like somebody pooping their pants and people looking at it saying, ‘That’s modern art, don’t you understand? I am making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea, and so this is my statement, and if you don’t get it something’s wrong with you and not me.’”

As Brzezinski laughed, Scarborough continued, “I am making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea, and so this is my statement, and if you don’t get it something’s wrong with you and not me… And you know I’m going to make another statement and I’m going to sit down in my pants, and it will then be modern art and I will hang it on your wall.”

Brzezinski added,”That’s what covfefe, if anybody wants to know, that small group knows what covfefe is — poopy pants.”

When Brzezinski asked “How long is it going to go,” Scarborough said, “He does a verbal version of that every day, but it’s not just him. Unfortunately now Donald Trump has people doing that rhetorically in their pants every day.”

