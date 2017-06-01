Steyn on Paris Accord: Left Believes We Can’t Control the Border, But Can Control the Heavens

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn offered his views on how President Donald Trump should proceed with the Paris Accord on so-called climate change.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked why the issue of climate change had become a “religion” for the left, to which Steyn noted those on the left argue border enforcement is an impossibility, yet they believe they can control the heavens.

“I think precisely because it is so meaningless,” Steyn replied as to why the left is so invested in the issue. “Because if you say to them, ‘Let’s enforce the border’ — ‘What? Are you out of your mind? That’s just a natural phenomenon. We can’t enforce the border. People are going to be coming in anyway.’ But if you say to them, ‘We can control the very heavens,’ that, we can do. And it’s actually literally insane. The less it has to do with your life, the more the left is invested in it.”

