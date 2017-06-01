Whoopi Goldberg, Joy: Christians Opposed to Contraception Mandate Akin to ‘Taliban’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing the Trump administration’s plan to reverse the Obamacare requirement that employers provide their employees with health insurance that covers birth control, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar agreed that Christians who disagree with the contraception mandate are akin to the Taliban.
Partial transcript as follows:
GOLDBERG: How about this? Do what you need to do for your family. Let me do what I need to do for mine, and we’ll all be fine. I don’t understand.
BEHAR: They don’t mind their own business.
JEDEDIAH BILA: Conservatives that are true conservatives that care about personal responsibility are—mind your business type of people. I live my life. Live and let live. That is true conservatism.
BEHAR: It’s religion.
BILA: Yeah but you can’t hide behind religion, restrict other people’s rights.
BEHAR: Well they do.
GOLDBERG: That’s done all the time. We saw it when we said, we can’t have gay people adopting so we are going to stop it.
BILA: That’s wrong too. It’s wrong.
GOLDBERG: Y’all just need — look…
BEHAR: How is it different from the Taliban? I’d like to know.
GOLDBERG: I just feel that you have to—at some point, you have to take responsibility for your life. And a lot of people are saying, this is what I need, and you’re saying it doesn’t matter what you need, I want you to believe how I believe. I’m going to say it again. I said this before. With all these rollbacks and what we hear, what’s the difference between us and the people we’re fighting?
BEHAR: Nothing.
GOLDBERG What’s the difference?
BEHAR: That’s what I’m saying. It’s to keep women down also. Let’s not forget one of the reasons they do this is to keep women in their place—barefoot and pregnant.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.