Bill Maher: ‘I’m a House N**ga’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a Friday HBO “Real Time” conversation with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), host Bill Maher joked that he is not a “house n**ga” when the senator suggested he come work in the fields of Nebraska.

Partial transcript as follows:

MAHER: Halloween used to be a kid thing.

SASSE: It’s not anymore?

MAHER: Not out here. Adults dress up for Halloween. They don’t do that in Nebraska?

SASSE: It’s frowned upon. Yeah, we don’t do that quite as much.

MAHER: I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.

SASSE: You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields for us.

MAHER: Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigga [applause]. It’s a joke!