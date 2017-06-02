Graham: I Have a Reason to Believe a Conversation I Had with a Foreign Leader Was Unmasked

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he had reason to believe his conversations with foreign leaders were requested to be “unmasked.”

Graham said, “I have reason to believe that a conversation I had was picked up with some foreign leader or some foreign person and somebody requested that my conversation be unmasked. I’ve been told that by people in the intelligence community. All I can say is there are 1,950 collections on American citizens talking to people that were foreign agents being surveilled either by the CIA, FBI or the NSA.”

Watch:

“Here is the concern: Did the people in the Obama administration listen in to these conversations?” He continued. “Was there a politicizing of the intelligence gathering processes? Here is what I want to know of the 1,950 collections on American citizens. How many of them involved presidential candidates, members of Congress from either party and if these conversations were unmasked, who made the request? I want to know everything there is about unmasking, how it works and who requested unmasking of conversations between foreign people and American members of Congress.”

He added, “I’ve got information to suggest that I was incidentally collected. I don’t know if I was unmasked or not. I’ve sent a letter to the NSA, FBI and the CIA requesting any collection on Lindsey Graham. If you have reason to believe a member of Congress is committing a crime, you go get a warrant to follow us around like you would any other citizen. I meet with foreign leaders all the time. And I would be upset if any executive branch agency listened in on my conversations, because I’m in another branch of government.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN