Kathy Griffin: Trump, First Family ‘Personally Trying to Ruin My Life Forever’

Friday at a press conference to address the controversy over her photo holding up a bloodied mask of President Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin accused Trump and his family of “personally trying to ruin my life forever.”

Griffin said, “I feel horrible. I have performed in war zones. The idea that many people have been touched by this tragedy is horrifying, and it’s horrible. Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing, I would have had a blowup doll and no ketchup. I make mistakes. I’m an ‘out there’ comedian. I’m an ‘in your face’ comedian. But I just wanted to say, if you don’t stand up, you get run over. And what’s happening to me has never happened, ever in the history of this great country, which is that a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally, I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever. Forever! You guys know him. He’s never going to stop.”

