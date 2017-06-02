Steph Curry: Obama and I Have Talked About the ‘Challenges’ of Leading Public Life

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday, ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired part of their interview with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Curry recalled a conversation he had with former President Barack Obama on the golf course about the “challenges” of being in the public’s eye.

“[Obama] said before he got into office, he didn’t value his anonymity as he was going through life,” Curry told ABC’s T.J. Holmes. “He can’t just go walk down the street and be in his own world and just unplug, if you will. That’s the hardest thing … go to the grocery store and pick up some stuff and not run into anybody, have to talk about basketball or something like that — can’t do it.”

