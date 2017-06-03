Howard Dean: ‘We Have to Completely Change the Way We Approach Race in This Country as Democrats and as a Nation’

. @GOVHOWARDDEAN : We have to completely change way we approach race in this country as Democrats and as nation #AMJoy https://t.co/fyab4Ldh37

Former DNC chairman Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that Democrats, as well as the rest of the United States, need to “completely change the way we approach race in this country.”

“We have to completely change the way we approach race in this country as Democrats and as a nation, and that will get us back into the power which we deserve and where we can benefit the country,” Dean told host Joy Reid.

