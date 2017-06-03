Maher: When GOP Goes Low, Democrats Should ‘Kick Them in the Nuts’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

[WARNING: ADULT CONTENT]

Friday night during his “New Rules” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher urged Democrats to go low against the Republicans and “kick them in the nuts.”

Maher said, “‘When they go low, we go high,’ is a great applause line but as a tactic? What country do you think you live in now? Wake up and smell the asshole. Because it turns out when they go low they get reelected, they take the Congress, the Supreme Court, the presidency. From now on the Democratic motto should be when they go low we kick them in the nuts. Democrats have to start winning elections.”

