Star Jones to Barron Trump: ‘There Is a Lot to Have Been Embarrassed About If That Was Your Father’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” former co-host and executive producer of the upcoming VH1 series “Daytime Divas” Star Jones said of reports that President Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron Trump was upset when he saw the controversial photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a bloody mask of his father, “There is a lot to have been embarrassed about if that was your father.”

While Jones was clear she felt the photo was “inappropriate,” she also declared,”Our president cracks me up when he says his son was upset.”

Jones said, “It’s tough, you know when you cross the line, and you used to always say, Joy, funny is funny, but then there are some things that just are not funny. And if the joke doesn’t land, the joke doesn’t land. I think that was really the problem.”

Jones continued, “I can’t stand Trump, but that has nothing to do with it. But I don’t want to see the president of the United States with a bloody head. Under any circumstance no matter who he is. I think it’s inappropriate. There you go.”

But she said, “Our president though cracks me up when he says his son was upset. He has to remember — I wonder how upset he was when he heard his father referred to the kinds of assaults that he would do on women or did they not talk about that?”

Co-host Joy Behar, interjected, “Or making fun of handicapped people.”

Jones agreed, “Yes exactly.”

Behar continued, “Or a make fun of a Gold Star family. I mean he was horrible.”

Jones added, “There is a lot to have been embarrassed about if that was your father.”

