Gore: Trump Administration ‘Tongue-Tied and Confused About the Climate Crisis’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Vice President Al Gore said the administration of President Donald Trump “comes off as tongue-tied and confused about the climate crisis.”

Gore said, “The administration comes off as tongue-tied and confused about the climate crisis because the truth is still inconvenient for the large carbon polluters. And they don’t want to stop the polluting of the atmosphere. It interferes with their business plan. But we’re creating jobs in this country in the solar industry at a rate 17 times faster than other jobs. The number one fastest-growing job is wind power technician. The renewable energy sector and the sustainability revolution are the brightest spot for economic growth and prosperity in this country.”

