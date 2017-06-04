Jonah Goldberg: Comey Wins Credibility Contest with Trump

. @JonahNRO : "If it's a contest between James Comey's credibility and Donald Trump's credibility," Comey wins "10 out of 10 times." pic.twitter.com/BemZww1hya

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” while discussing former FBI Director James Comey testifying to Congress next week, Trump critic and National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg said, “If it’s a contest between James Comey’s credibility and Donald Trump’s credibility,” Comey wins “10 out of 10 times.”

Goldberg said, “I know. But I mean, everything in Washington is sort of a hot mess right now. And I think that, you know, the fact that the Trump White House couldn’t give anybody to come on here and talk about terrorism is a sign of the disarray that they’re in.”

He continued, “Anyway, so their actual attack mode, I think all it does is please the people who are already in Donald Trump’s column. And if it’s a contest between James Comey’s credibility and Donald Trump’s, I think Comey’s brand wins that, you know, 10 out of 10 times.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

1203