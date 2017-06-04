Skip to content

Katrina Vanden Heuvel: Democrats ‘Making a Mistake’ Going ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ All the Time

by Pam Key4 Jun 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” editor and publisher of “The Nation” Katrina Vanden Heuvel said Democrats are “making a mistake going ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ all the time.”

Vanden Heuvel said, “And we have a special counsel now, which is there. And any president can’t be happy to have a special counsel four months into his presidency. But I think Democrats are making a mistake going ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ all the time. For two reasons. One, you’re distracting from Donald Trump and the Republicans’ mean-spirited, predatory agenda—tax cuts for the richest, hurting the working class, building a military defense budget, squandering diplomacy, and deregulating the economy for the sake of the richest.”

She continued, “I think Democrats have to have a bold, inclusive, populist agenda. Get it out into the country, fight on health care, fight on jobs, fight on a different engagement with the world. And make sure that the climate issue is understood to be about economics but shafting working people.”

